O Apple Daily, Hong Kong’s pro-democracy newspaper, announced on this Wednesday (June 23, 2021) it will no longer update its online portal at midnight on Saturday (June 26). The last print edition will be published on Thursday (June 24). The English version of the website apple already ended their activities.

THE Next Media, responsible for the periodical, said that the decision was taken. “based on employee safety”. More than 500 Hong Kong national security police raided the newspaper’s newsroom last week. In addition, 5 high-ranking employees from the Apple Daily were arrested in their homes on the charge of “collusion with a foreign country or with outside elements to endanger national security”.

Two of them, Editor-in-Chief Ryan Law and CEO Cheung Kim-hung, were denied bail and will remain in prison. Hong Kong Security Secretary Li Jiacho also froze the assets of 3 companies related to the Daily, amounting to 18 million yuan (13.9 million reais at current prices).

In August 2020, the police also entered the headquarters of the Apple Daily to execute search and seizure warrants. More than 200 agents were at the newspaper’s newsroom. Jimmy Lai, a media mogul, was arrested at the time.

Hong Kong approved in June 2020 the new national security law. With it, the Chinese authorities are authorized to fight what they classify as an activity “subversive and secessionist” in Hong Kong, further heightening fears of a reduction in freedoms in China’s semi-autonomous region.

The newspaper’s management thanked readers in a statement: “The Apple Daily thanks all Hong Kong readers, subscribers, advertisers and people for their love and support over the past 26 years. Here we say goodbye, people of Hong Kong, take care of yourselves”, says the note.

Details about the dismissal of employees will be released later, as will the effects of the termination for newspaper subscribers.

