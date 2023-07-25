Apple would have adopted a precautionary strategy, reducing the production of the iPhone. According to a recent report from Bloomberg, the company is asking manufacturers to make about 85 million units of the next iPhone, down 5 million from the orders for new models placed in the previous two years. The reasons behind this strategic move are attributed to two major challenges that have marked the sector in recent times: the global shortage of chips and the factory closures in China related to the Covid-19 pandemic. These factors have forced the Cupertino company to revise its production targets downwards. Despite this, Apple remains optimistic about its future earnings. The Pro editions of the iPhone carry a price increase, which is expected to play a key role in driving revenue growth. Recent market research has highlighted the continued interest of consumers in premium models. Although global smartphone sales declined for eight consecutive quarters in Q2, Apple posted a 17% increase in market share for its high-end product line, despite total sales declining 2% year-over-year.