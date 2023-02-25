Instead of laying off its employees, Apple has been laying off its contractors, according to the New York Post. Firing them does not generate bad repercussions in the same way as when permanent workers are terminated.

Like most large companies, Big Tech bolsters its workforce with service providers provided by third-party agencies. Generally, these contracts last 12 to 15 months, depending on the type of work performed.

The reason for hiring short or medium term labor is mainly financial. Service providers do not have the same tenure, compensation, benefits, vacation time, equity stakes or paid leave as full employees – that is, those hired by Apple itself. It’s easier to bring these providers on and off without large severance packages or labor disputes.

No mass layoffs

Apple is one of the few technology companies that has avoided mass layoffs. With more than 110,000 employees in the tech industry laying off in 2023, the iPhone maker’s employees have been spared. While CEOs like Sundar Pichai of Alphabet and Mark Zuckerberg of Meta have taken full responsibility for overhiring during the pandemic, Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO, has not had an aggressive hiring policy and cut his own compensation by 40%. .

Unlike other Big Techs, Apple has been shedding its workforce at a slow pace and has maintained its 2016 hiring rates. Despite the hiring boom in Silicon Valley during the pandemic, Apple created less than 7,000 jobs in 2020. As of September 2022, the company has 164,000 employees, who work in both corporate and in-store positions.

This isn’t the first time Apple has shut down its service providers. Last August, the company cut approximately 100 contractor recruiters.