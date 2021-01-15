If 2020 Apple started a profound change inside its computers with the leap to its own Apple Silicon integrated, It seems that in 2021 part of the leading role will also be the exterior of its systems. And it is that according to Bloomberg, this year will not only be the one with the arrival of more equipment based on ARM chips, those of Cupertino would also have programmed to make changes that are appreciable at first glance, and one of them in particular seems like excellent news. But well let’s go in parts.

No connoisseur of Apple’s computer catalog escapes that iMac must have been waiting for a change for a while. And it seems that it was yesterday when Apple’s all-in-one desktop said goodbye to the optical drive, and its edges narrowed with respect to the previous model. However, looking at the calendar, it turns out that more than eight years have passedSince the launch of the first iMac with this design change occurred at the end of 2012.

Since then, for whatever reasons, Apple has kept the same iMac design, and this is somewhat striking, since we are talking about a computer that, since Steve Jobs’ return to Apple, has been an icon of the company, with the most surprising designs. From the first model, inspired by the first Macintosh to the current design, to the creative but not very successful “lamp” design, it is clear that Apple has always taken great care in the aesthetics of this computer.

Today we know, by this Bloomberg article, that the time has come for a change. However, unlike what has happened on other occasions, this time Apple would not have thought of surprising us with an unexpected design. Quite the contrary, and in what is understood as a movement to unify image, the new iMac that would debut in 2021 would feature the same design as the Pro Display XDR monitor, unveiled at WWDC 2019.

In this regard it is important to clarify, yes, that we are talking about a similar design, not that Apple wants the performance of the new iMac screen to be similar to the monitor top of the Apple range. What’s more, it is to be expected (and it would be a terrible mistake if this were not the case) that, unlike the Pro Display XDR, the new iMac does have support, instead of being sold separately, as is the case with the monitor.

Apple would also update Mac Pro

Although the iMac is the most anticipated change, Bloomberg It also talks about changes to the Mac Pro’s designIn other words, Apple’s top-of-the-range computer. For a few months now, we have been expecting that this 2021 the first Mac Pro based on Apple Silicon will debut, although we are not so clear if it will be accompanied by the total farewell of Intel or, on the contrary, for a while Apple will keep equipped versions in the catalog with both chip options, or Intel processor or Apple SoC.

And according to said media, it seems that Apple would have opted for the second option for this 2021. Thus, throughout this year the option of the Mac Pro with an Intel processor will be maintained, and that in that case no design changes or anything else can be expected. the style. However, and to reflect the changes in its exterior, the first Mac Pro with ARM SoC would recover (obviously updated) a design that did not leave anyone indifferent when it was presented now 21 years ago. If you know what I am talking about, surely you have already put your hands to your head, since yes indeed, I’m talking about the Power Mac G4 Cube.

Let’s be honest, the idea in terms of design was not bad, and what’s more, just a year later Nintendo followed those same steps with its Gamecube. That commercially it did not work well is not, in justice, attributable to its design. And, therefore, it makes sense that Apple considers recovering it (updated, I repeat), but not to create a new product line, as happened at the time, but to update the design of an already consolidated family.

MacBook Pro and sensational news

It is evident that in 2021 we will see new MacBook Pros with Apple Silicon, However, everything that will surround the SoC (well, and also many details of it) are unknown today. However, according to another post also from BloombergIt seems that there are a couple of changes that we can expect. The first is that we may have to say goodbye to the Touch Bar, Apple’s alternative to touch screens, and that could indicate that Cupertino is rethinking its policy in this regard.

It is possible, however, that the practical but underused touch toolbar stay on 16 inch models. Personally, and as a user of a 15-inch MacBook Pro, I am one of the people who would miss this element if it were removed. However, as I say this, I recognize that my use of it is quite limited, and that I could continue working normally if it disappeared.

And the good news? Well what Apple would be considering recovering the magnetic power connector, he never valued enough MagSafe, and that Apple already recovered last year for the iPhone 12 family. I never quite understood why Apple stopped using such a practical and well-thought-out type of connector, especially for laptops, but almost ten years after its retired, it might be about to come back, and I think it’s very, very good news.

Be that as it may, it seems that the appearance of Apple computers is going to undergo great changes this 2021. And while none of them, at least the ones we know so far, are going to be especially novel, it does seem very smart for Apple to reuse designs and elements that have already worked well in the past and do so in the present. Sure, that still I still dream of an iPhone with the iPod design of the click wheel. Yes, it would not be practical, but nostalgia is like that.