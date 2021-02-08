We’ve been talking about (and waiting for) the foldable iPhone for years, a device for which Apple already has several patents, and which would be in line with the efforts being made by other technology companies to offer devices of this type. And it is that already in 2017 we began to talk about Apple’s plans in this regard in 2017, and since then there have been many rumors, information about patents and even conceptual designs that have helped us imagine what the folding iPhone could be like.

To this day we still have no certainty about it, and there is not even an estimated date for its arrival to the marketAlthough it has been speculated with 2022, it is possible that the final design has not even been decided yet. According to rumors, Apple would be testing two designs for the folding iPhone, one in the style of the Samsung Galaxy Fold, with a book style, and another that would remind the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip and the Motorola Razr. Choosing one form factor over another is not an easy task, so it is probably a decision that takes time.

However, and according to publish today Phonearena, It seems that Apple has made an important decision (and I add that striking) regarding the folding iPhone, and that is it will be a product especially aimed at the youngest. And to reach such a conclusion they rely on a more important element than it seems: colors. With the iPhone 5C Apple abandoned the exclusivity of white and black space gray, going on to offer its smartphone in bold and vivid colors, in an effort to make it attractive to younger audiences.

Now, according to rumors, Apple could be thinking of repeating that same strategy with the folding iPhone, something that would fit with the choice of colors, and that could also be associated with something that we did not expect, and that is that it is an “economic” smartphone. And yes, I quote the economic one because being Apple it is clear that it will not be cheap, but contrary to what was expected, it will not be at the top of the price list of Apple smartphones.

So, knowing this, it makes sense to think that Apple would opt for the Z Flip format for its foldable iPhone, since the cost of production would be significantly lower than that of a book-type device like the Galaxy Fold and signed by Apple, it would almost certainly be more expensive than a normal iPhone. However we are talking about Apple, so we can be surprised in any way.