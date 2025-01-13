Apple is developing a new smartphone ultra-thin that would hit the market under the name iPhone 17 Air in the fall of this year, according to a report published by Bloomberg. The launch is set to be an experimental platform to evaluate various “future technologies”, including those that will allow the company to enter the foldable device sector.

Mark Gurman, columnist for Bloombergnotes that the iPhone 17 Air will be approximately 2 millimeters (mm) thinner compared to the most recent devices, with a thickness of less than 6 mm. The analyst adds that the new proposal will replace the Plus models to strengthen Apple’s position in the competitive market of gadgets ultrafine.

The phone would also integrate the company’s first own modem, codenamed ‘Sinope’. The project has been leaked by various media and would have the objective of completely replacing Qualcomm components in the Apple ecosystem around 2027. This technology is scheduled to debut with the fourth generation of the iPhone SE, whose launch is expected next spring.

Previous reports indicate that the iPhone 17 Air will add a 6.6-inch ProMotion OLED display with a 120 hertz refresh rate. The photographic section will be made up of a single 48 megapixel (MP) rear camera and a front sensor for selfies 24 MP. It would integrate an A19 processor and offer up to 8 GB of RAM. These features would allow you to adopt some of the most notable features of the iPhone Pro and run various Apple Intelligence resources, the suite artificial intelligence (AI) big tech.

The iPhone 17 Air will bring Apple closer to the foldable market

Gurman’s most recent report also notes that this model will serve as a testing platform for the development of foldable equipment. Last month, the journalist reported that Apple is working on a foldable 18.8-inch iPad without folds that could be presented in 2028. The product would be part of the next major update of the line of hardware from the firm, which will also include a foldable iPhone.

Analysts have said Apple is accelerating its foray into this sector due to the decline in sales of its smartphones and tablets. Research firm Display Supply Chain Consultants has adjusted its sales outlook for the 11- and 13-inch iPad Pro. The firm estimated in May that these devices would reach close to 10 million units sold this year. Now he estimates that The figure will not exceed 6.7 million. He argues that the technical capabilities of these products do not justify their high price.

Apple reported a few months ago that iPhone sales fell 10.5% during the second quarter of last year. The decline was reduced to 0.3% year-on-year between July and August thanks to the inclusion of various AI-based functions in its ecosystem. Despite this, the organization continues to experience difficulties competing with Chinese manufacturers.

Foldable phones remain a niche category. The consulting firm Counterpoint estimates that they represent 5% of the world market for smartphones range premium. Samsung is the leader with a 63% share. The segment is progressing, but not yet consolidated. Shipments of these devices reached more than 21 million units last year. The amount is 3.2% lower than what was recorded in 2022. In the next three years, deliveries are expected to increase to 48.1 million.