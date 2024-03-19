According to sources close to the two companies, Apple is considering integrating Google's Gemini artificial intelligence engine into the iPhone to implement new software features. Discussions are ongoing for a potential Gemini license, but details such as deal terms and branding have not yet been finalized.
Negotiations between Apple and Google could lead to an expansion of Google's AI services to more than 2 billion Apple devices, boosting the search company's efforts to close the gap with Microsoft-backed OpenAI.
If the deal materializes, Apple wouldn't be the first company to use Gemini: Samsung has introduced AI features to its Galaxypowered by Google's Artificial Intelligence.
An agreement that needs to be made?
However, the deal could raise questions among US regulators, who have accused Google of illegally hindering competition by paying Apple billions of dollars to maintain its monopoly. In fact, let's remember that there were already problems with Google Search, and in all likelihood the same story could occur in this case too.
Despite Apple's significant investment in generative AI, a Bloomberg report suggests that Apple is looking for a partner to power genAI's features, including those for creating images and writing text based on simple prompts.
It remains to be seen whether the Apple-Google deal will come to fruition and what impact it will have on the AI industry and with regulators, but it is clear that both companies are looking to capitalize on AI integration to boost their offerings software, and if this partnership goes through, both companies could benefit from it.
