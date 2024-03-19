According to sources close to the two companies, Apple is considering integrating Google's Gemini artificial intelligence engine into the iPhone to implement new software features. Discussions are ongoing for a potential Gemini license, but details such as deal terms and branding have not yet been finalized.

Negotiations between Apple and Google could lead to an expansion of Google's AI services to more than 2 billion Apple devices, boosting the search company's efforts to close the gap with Microsoft-backed OpenAI.

If the deal materializes, Apple wouldn't be the first company to use Gemini: Samsung has introduced AI features to its Galaxypowered by Google's Artificial Intelligence.