During Apple’s spring event there was a quite striking announcement, and those are the VisionProaugmented reality viewers that allow the user to interact with the operating system of Mac just by moving your arms towards the programs you want to enter. This has led to a scheduled release date for next year, of which until now no specific month or day of market sale has been mentioned.

This has fans of the brand wondering if there will be some kind of delay, and according to technology experts at Bloombergthey mention that in fact, Manzana Keep trying so that things are well polished with the matter at hand at this time. That leads us to the fact that it would not arrive in the first months of the 2024but it could be later, or even skip to the 2025 in case you have excessive problems.

The product is expected to be launched in March, but until now there are not many more details than what we saw in past events of the brand, that is, a special live could be given before so that the potential buyer is convinced to make the purchase. corresponding investment. So, it is possible that things will lead us to a launch next April, this to have pre-orders ready and add inventory in case there are more interested parties.

For those who don’t remember, the Apple Vision Pro will have an approximate price of $3,500 USD, which can increase if the user wants a more enriching experience, such as memory issues or if the user wants special glasses to be able to admire the technology. Of course, the launch delay part is not yet confirmed by the Apple brand itself, but in case the announcement is imminent, it should take place in the coming weeks.

Via: Bloomberg

Editor’s note: It could be that they start working harder to deliver a first wave in conditions, since I think that updates will surely come out as has happened with the iPhone and other company devices.