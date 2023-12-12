Apple is getting ever closer to the world of foldable devices with suppliers Samsung and LG covering its back when it comes to displays.

In the near future, Apple will dive deep into the foldable device market, a climb to the top in which it will be able to count on the support of display suppliers such as Samsung and LG.

The South Korean giant seems to have valid reasons to offer its help, as indicated by a recent report that suggests Samsung is working to help the Cupertino company. A few years have passed since the first rumors about Apple's strategy regarding foldables.

While other brands can already boast one or more foldable lines in their catalogue, in California it was decided to take the long road and wait for this technology to mature. The product in question could be an iPhone or a iPad/MacBook hybrid; for now we only know that this release is at least a couple of years ahead of us, so nothing tangible at the moment. See also Willow, teaser trailer and release date for the series on Disney +

Unprecedented display It is rumored that the development concerns a display measuring 20.25 inches, so not a traditional iPhone Samsung and LG are said to be already working on Apple products and are testing a 20.25 inch display for an unknown device. According to the report from The Elec, Samsung is implementing a reorganization of its team with the aim of improving operational efficiency in view of the collaboration with the American company. Considering that Apple ships millions of devices, this would represent an excellent opportunity for Samsung to capitalize, making the most of the number of orders and satisfying demand, obtaining a boost to its annual revenue. It is said that within the collaboration there is also LG.

However, there was no mention of a timeline for large-scale production. That said, while a foldable device from Apple may not be imminent, the collaboration is working to bring this product to market as quickly as possible.

Given the size of the panel, it is likely that we will be faced with a completely new productas hypothesized a foldable MacBook or iPad. See also Metal Gear Solid 3: found a glitch to skip the famous ladder, but it's blasphemy for fans