Apple is getting ever closer to the world of foldable devices with suppliers Samsung and LG covering its back when it comes to displays.
The South Korean giant seems to have valid reasons to offer its help, as indicated by a recent report that suggests Samsung is working to help the Cupertino company.
A few years have passed since the first rumors about Apple's strategy regarding foldables.
While other brands can already boast one or more foldable lines in their catalogue, in California it was decided to take the long road and wait for this technology to mature.
The product in question could be an iPhone or a iPad/MacBook hybrid; for now we only know that this release is at least a couple of years ahead of us, so nothing tangible at the moment.
Unprecedented display
Samsung and LG are said to be already working on Apple products and are testing a 20.25 inch display for an unknown device.
According to the report from The Elec, Samsung is implementing a reorganization of its team with the aim of improving operational efficiency in view of the collaboration with the American company.
Considering that Apple ships millions of devices, this would represent an excellent opportunity for Samsung to capitalize, making the most of the number of orders and satisfying demand, obtaining a boost to its annual revenue.
It is said that within the collaboration there is also LG.
However, there was no mention of a timeline for large-scale production.
That said, while a foldable device from Apple may not be imminent, the collaboration is working to bring this product to market as quickly as possible.
Given the size of the panel, it is likely that we will be faced with a completely new productas hypothesized a foldable MacBook or iPad.
Nothing but titanium
In its report, The Elec makes no explicit mention of the term iPhone, so we could be dealing with a foldable tablet rather than a smartphone.
L'high volume iPhone production it also translates into higher risk, with unhappy potential customers and millions of replacement requests.
Apple could therefore tread carefully.
In 2022, Ross Young shared the idea of a 20-inch Apple foldable of some kind.
The function would be to unite the usefulness of a notebook with a single display like you might have in an iPad.
Young even went further to say that the foldable MacBook hybrid could serve as a true dual-use product: being a notebook with a full-size digital keyboard while also being usable as a stand-alone monitor when not folded or used with an external keyboard.
Later, in his Power On newsletter, Mark Gurman confirmed Young's reports.
Apple could opt for a 20-inch foldable screen with a physical keyboard or virtual keyboard on one side of the foldable display, suggesting a dual-screen setup.
At the moment, we know for sure that 2024 will be the year of the new iPads, as confirmed by very recent rumors.
We're still a few years away from Cupertino's first foldable product, but now it's more a question of when than if.
