Although it seems that the iPhone 15 and all its variations hit the market just a few months ago, Apple is preparing to reveal the next generation of its famous mobile devices. Thus, today it has been revealed when the next presentation of the company will take place, and We won’t have to wait long to find out about his future..

Through a series of invitations sent today, it has been confirmed that Apple’s next event will take place on September 9 at 10:00 AM (Pacific Time), or 11:00 AM (Mexico City Time). Although the details are not clear at the moment, the company is expected to officially reveal the iPhone 16 and share all the information related to this product.

While the iPhone 16 will be the main focus of this presentation, We would also have more details about the Apple Watch, AirPods and the integration of artificial intelligence into the company’s operating system.. In this way, next month’s presentation is positioned as an event that all fans of this company cannot miss.

Remember, Apple’s new event will take place on September 9th at 11:00 AM (Mexico City time). In related news, Apple TV+ will include ads in the future. Likewise, Apple will open up the NFC of iPhones to avoid a multimillion-dollar fine.

Author’s Note:

It’s incredible that a new iPhone model is already on the way. While this is likely to be one of the most advanced devices around, the price of admission will be a huge barrier for many people.

Via: Axios