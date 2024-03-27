Manzana has revealed the date on which the next edition of the Worldwide Developers Conference will take place, where the company is expected to announce the first details of iOS 18, which, among all its new features, It would have artificial intelligence technology.

According to an official statement, Apple's WWDC 2024 will take place between June 10 and 14. Here, multiple developers and students will have the opportunity to learn about all the company's news. Along with this, the first day of this celebration is when those responsible for the iPhone have a special presentation scheduled, where the reveal of iOS 18 is expected, which will feature the integration of generative artificial intelligence, something that the industry mobile devices has adopted in recent years.

This would not be something new, reports have emerged for a long time mentioning that Apple has promoted all types of artificial intelligence, as is the case of ChatGPT on the iPhone 16. Although at the moment there is no official information, Reports suggest that Google's Gemini Nano and OpenAI's ChatGPT would be integrated on the company's next mobile device.

Although iOS 18 is expected to be the main focus, The presentation of WWDC 2024 would also give us news related to iPadOS, visionOS, tvOS, macOS and watchOS. While the focus is usually on the software, it is likely that at this event we will have some news about Apple hardware, such as the Apple Vision Pro last year.

Remember, WWDC 2024 presentation will take place on June 10, 2024. In related topics, Apple is accused of delaying Spotify updates. Likewise, the M1 and M2 chips can be hacked.

It will be very interesting to see what Apple's perspective is in the artificial intelligence race. This is a technology that, in the right hands, can substantially help the performance of a mobile device, which is why there is a lot of interest in this product.

