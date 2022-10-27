It was with some speed that Greg Joswiak from Apple confirmed that his company would switch to USB-C on the iPhone. In fact, during an event organized by the Wall Street Journal, the executive explained that he had respected the decision of the European Union which requires manufacturers to offer everyone the same charging socket.

For Apple, Joswiak assures: “Obviously we will have to adapt”. Enough to inspire rumors about a mobile powered by universal cables, which was already whispered behind the scenes since the preparation of the iPhone 12. Since then the manufacturer has not done anything about it, but has already updated its iPads and Macs accordingly. .

In theory, by switching to the iPhone’s USB-C, Apple could at the same time take the opportunity to offer faster power to its phones by adopting the most common technologies.

About last night … Apple confirms on stage to me that the iPhone will move to USB-C. “We will have to comply [with the EU’s law]… but it would have been better to not have a government be that prescriptive, “said @gregjoz.

– Joanna Stern (@JoannaStern) October 26, 2022



Of course, customers will also benefit from a more virtuous ecosystem that will prevent them from always carrying multiple chargers with them if they have different devices.

