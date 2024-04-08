Are they just making fun of Apple…?

As is known, Apple made a huge mistake in developing a car. The Apple Car was repeatedly postponed, and in February it was announced that the plug had finally been pulled. Apple reportedly flushed about $10 billion down the toilet with this.

At Apple they want to forget this whole project as quickly as possible, but the Chinese are still spreading some salt in the wound. They are presenting a new EV called the iCar. We can't imagine that Apple didn't have a patent on that, but they may have bought it over.

The striking thing is: this iCar is a joint project between car giant Chery and Zhimi Technology, a subsidiary of Xiaomi. We know that name from… indeed, smartphones. So it is a rival of Apple that now presents the electric iCar.

iCar is a brand new brand that has only been around for 1 year. The Chinese use the motto: you can never have enough car brands. The car you see here is already the second model from iCar. Last month they launched their first model: the iCar 03, a robust electric SUV. However, Xiaomi had not yet interfered with this.

Now the iCar V23 follows. This is also an electric SUV, but slightly more compact. The Chinese have not forgotten how to copy it, because the V23 looks like a mix of existing SUVs. The car is a cross between a Defender and a Wrangler, with the nose of an old school Land Cruiser and the taillights of a G-Class.

The iCar V23 looks cool, but it is not big. With a length of 4.22 meters, this car is comparable to a Volvo EX30. Exact specifications are not yet known, but the car should have a range of 400 to 500 km. There is also an all-wheel drive version, but that is quite common among EVs.

There is no mention of Europe yet, but of course you never know. Parent company Chery is certainly coming our way with three new brands: Omoda, Jaecoo and Exlantix. iCar can also be added.

