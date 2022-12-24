Because more and more international companies are moving to India and Vietnam

2023 could be the year i the world’s largest technological giants are starting to leave China more and more decisively. A trend that has actually already begun, thanks to the zero Covid restrictions, of course, but also the geopolitical tensions and the winds of decoupling that are convincing several multinationals to look for a plan B or to move some production lines to other Asian countries.

The most emblematic case is that of Apple. India and Vietnam are emerging as Apple Inc.’s next manufacturing hubs and assembly partners they seek to add resilience to a supply chain heavily centered on China and shaken by its geopolitical and health challenges. According to Counterpoint Research analysts Ivan Lam and Shenghao Bai, major electronics manufacturers are moving faster to diversify their production capacity globally by leveraging local incentive policies. The multi-year effort, which began before China was hit by the economically suffocating Covid-19 lockouts, could see lead partner Foxconn shift up to 30% of its manufacturing capacity to these Asian countries and Brazil.

However, companies like Taiwan’s Foxconn, and fellow Taipei-based assembler Pegatron Corp. are laying the groundwork to handle more of the final assembly and packaging of products outside of China. Apple plans to move production of some MacBooks to Vietnam for the first time next year. as the US tech group continues to diversify its manufacturing base away from China amid escalating tech tensions between Washington and Beijing.

Apple has instructed its main supplier, Taiwanese Foxconn, to start producing MacBooks in the Southeast Asian country already around May. Apple is working to add manufacturing sites outside of China for all of its major product lines, but the latest one, the MacBook, has taken longer due to the complex supply chain needed to produce laptops .

