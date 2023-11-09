According to various reports, the co-founder of Apple – Steve Wozniak73 years old – is currently in hospital. The cause is unclear, but it all happened in Mexico City, while the man was taking part in the World Business Forum (WBF), a business conference.
According to the most recent information available, the man would have had “an ischemic cerebral vascular event”. But now it would be stable. During the event, according to TMZ sources, the man told his wife that he felt strange and she convinced him to be admitted to hospital. According to a source who spoke to CNN News, however, the man fainted during the event. There BBC tried to contact Wozniak’s spokespeople, but at the time of writing there was no official statement on the matter.
Steve Wozniak, the co-founder of Apple
Better known in the tech world as Woz, Wozniak is a Silicon Valley veteran who has co-founded Apple with Steve Jobs in 1976 and invented the first Apple computer.
Speaking of what he has done recently, in March the IT pioneer signed a letter together with Elon Musk in which he asked for a pause in the development of artificial intelligence models (AI) more powerfull. He further stated that: “AI is so intelligent that it is open to malicious people, those who want to deceive you about who they are.”
But he expressed a note of skepticism on whether regulators will get it right: “I think the forces that push for money usually win, which is a little sad.”
