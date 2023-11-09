According to various reports, the co-founder of Apple – Steve Wozniak73 years old – is currently in hospital. The cause is unclear, but it all happened in Mexico City, while the man was taking part in the World Business Forum (WBF), a business conference.

According to the most recent information available, the man would have had “an ischemic cerebral vascular event”. But now it would be stable. During the event, according to TMZ sources, the man told his wife that he felt strange and she convinced him to be admitted to hospital. According to a source who spoke to CNN News, however, the man fainted during the event. There BBC tried to contact Wozniak’s spokespeople, but at the time of writing there was no official statement on the matter.