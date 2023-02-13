To this day, one of the most undesirable characters is Elon Musk, This is due to certain actions that make him look like an enemy of society, because to begin with, he has changed some things on the platform Twitter. Given these actions, some important people have already criticized him, one of them is precisely the co-founder of Manzana.

During a recent interview with the CNBC, Steve Wozniakrevealed some similarities that Musk has with his deceased friend, Steve JobsThis is in terms of the corporate part and establishing a company. However, with Musk has been seen a bit more impolite, it could even be considered a personal attack against the owner of Tesla.

Here is a snippet of what he said in the interview:

“Elon Musk and Steve Jobs are very similar, and I don’t like to say that,” says Apple Co-Founder @stevewoz. “They both want to be seen as the important person and be like a cult leader. But a lot of honesty disappears when you look at @elonmusk and $TSLA.” pic.twitter.com/A5YUt5ZNIs — Squawk Box (@SquawkCNBC) February 9, 2023

During their comparison, they talked about the ability to convince that each one implemented in their own way, ensuring that at least Jobs caught you with a speech that did not deceive. For his part, Musk is too self-centered, also pointing out that he has somehow stolen money from her, since she bought a Tesla that didn’t work for him.

This criticism was added to the one made Bill Gates, in which he stated that he prefers to finance vaccines for those who need it, to a whim of traveling to Mars that is not really going to contribute to society in the short term.

Via: techspot

Editor’s note: One of Musk’s most annoying moves has been to charge for the Tweetdeck, something that probably won’t work for him, since some might get off the boat. We’ll see if he manages to make Twitter an authoritative platform.