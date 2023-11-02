Apple turns the page on fiscal year 2023, closed last September, with the first annual drop in sales and profits since 2019, the year of confinement due to the pandemic. The company led by Tim Cook already started the year on the wrong foot, precisely due to the drop in sales in China, where severe restrictions were imposed due to covid at the end of 2022, and since then it has not been able to right the course. The company closed the year with a drop in revenue of 2.8%, to 383,285 million dollars (360,900 million euros at the current exchange rate), and a decrease in profits also of 2.8%, to 96,995 millions of dollars. The record in revenue from services has not been able to compensate for the decline in sales of the iPhone, its flagship product, for the year as a whole and the sharp decline in Mac personal computers.

The fiscal year, however, has gone from less to more. Sales fell 5% year-on-year in the first quarter of its fiscal year, the Christmas quarter, which accounts for the highest turnover. They then lost 3% year-on-year in the second, exceeding analysts’ forecasts. And the decline in the third was 1.4%, cushioned by the recovery in demand in China. In the fourth quarter, sales decreased only 0.7%, to 89,498 million dollars, and profits increased 10.8%, to 22,956, surpassing that of Microsoft, which earned 22,291 million dollars in the same period. .

The launch of the iPhone 15, at the end of the quarter, has boosted the company’s turnover in the last stretch and has allowed the total turnover of iPhones to grow by 2.8%, up to 43,805 million, a record for the September quarter . However, its reception in China has disappointed analysts. The company is finding itself in a more hostile competitive and regulatory environment in the Asian superpower, with Huawei recovering share and a threat of a veto on the use of Apple devices by Chinese officials.

Billing for services has broken records, but the antitrust trial being held in Washington against Google has shown that a good part of it comes from the search engine. Analysts believe that a possible court decision that prohibits Google from paying to be the default search engine for iPhones and Macs could end up harming Apple more than Google itself. Services also include Apple Store purchases and subscriptions. As a whole, they increased 9% in the year, up to 85.2 billion.

What suffers the most are Mac sales, which fell 26.9%, to $29,357 million for the year as a whole and 33.8% in the last quarter. Computer sales had a strong boom during the pandemic due to confinement and teleworking, but this advance in sales has caused them to slow down later. Income from the sale of iPad and other products also fell by just over 3%.

Apple has accumulated a stock market appreciation of more than 40% this year. It is the company with the largest market capitalization in the world, with a market value of almost 2.8 trillion dollars, about 200 billion dollars ahead of Microsoft, which has been closing the gap with its successful commitment to artificial intelligence and computing in Cloud. Apple has a recognized global brand, highly successful consumer products, high margins and strong user loyalty, but while Microsoft is growing strongly, Apple has endured a year of declining sales. Analysts expect revenue to recover in the first quarter of the new fiscal year.

“Today, Apple is pleased to report record September quarter revenue for iPhone and all-time revenue record for Services,” said Tim Cook, CEO of Apple, in a statement. “We now have the most powerful product lineup in our history heading into the holiday season, including the iPhone 15 range and our first carbon-neutral Apple Watch models, an important milestone in our efforts to make all Apple products carbon-neutral.” carbon neutral by 2030″.

Apple’s board of directors has approved a cash dividend of $0.24 per share of the company’s common stock. The dividend will be payable on November 16, 2023 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on November 13, 2023.

