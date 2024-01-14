Group will be relocated to Austin, where the company wants to concentrate activities in the sector

A Apple reported on Wednesday (10 January 2024) that it will close AI (Artificial Intelligence) operations in its office in San Diego, California, United States. With the move, 121 people will be relocated to Austin, Texas.

According to the digital newspaper Bloomberg News, officials have until the end of February to make a decision. Those who accept the change will receive a cost allowance of U$7,000 (around R$34,000 at the current rate). Those who choose not to move will have their contracts terminated on April 26th.

The relocated employees will be part of the team working in Austin. According to the company, the decision is to concentrate operations. Apple also said it will continue to expand its engineering teams in San Diego.

The Data Operations and Annotations team of which the employees were part is responsible for improving the use of Siri, the system's virtual assistant, in Hebrew, English, various dialects of Spanish, Portuguese, Arabic and French. According to the Bloombergthe group of full-time workers was set up to replace outsourced service providers after some privacy controversies in 2019.

The employees revealed to the Bloomberg that the news took them by surprise.

Since the pandemic, Apple has managed to avoid mass layoffs, going against the grain of other companies in the technology sector. With the change of the office, this scenario could be reversed with the departure of dozens of people.