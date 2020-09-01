Source of potassium and amino acids – Potassium and amino are rich in apple vinegar. This vinegar acts as antioxidants for our health and enhances the immunity of our body.

Detox the body -Apple Cedar Vinegar is a very good body detoxer. It works by removing all the necessary and toxic elements of the body.

Does not allow bacteria to flourish With all the things we eat and drink in our daily life, inadvertently many harmful bacteria also enter our body, which are not visible to us with eyes. – These bacteria enter the body and spread many diseases. But apple vinegar kills all these bacteria.

Melt fat – Apple seed vinegar works on the fat stored on the stomach first. It works by reducing the size of the waist in a natural way. Because it slowly melts the fat stored inside the body and keeps it out of the body.

Keep belly full -Apple Cedar Vinegar is helpful in healing our digestive system. Also it digests the food we eat slowly but at a controlled pace. Because of this, our stomach remains full for a long time.

How to use apple vinegar? -Apple vinegar should never be used directly. First of all, mix it with some other fluid and dilute it and then use it. To use it when making salads, first dilute it with olive oil and then garnish the salad with it. To lose weight, mix one teaspoon apple vinegar in a glass of water and drink it on an empty stomach every morning. This will help you lose weight. But do not increase its quantity further.

Apple Cider Vinegar has been in use as a medicine for centuries. It is also used in making many types of dishes in the kitchen. You can use it in your daily diet for a healthy life and slim physique. Learn here about its benefits and ways to use …