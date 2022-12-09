In these last days Manzana It has been in trouble due to certain lawsuits by application developers, and that is that they accuse the company of applying policies considered a monopoly. This has led to those of redmond to modify their pricing policies, somehow affecting the 30% that they commission for each external sale.

It is reported that users can now sell their apps for up to 10,000 USD if they wish, even the lowest figure is now 0.29 USD, giving more opportunities to those who earn the plausible income. There was also talk that the maximum will increase from 1,000 to 10,000, changes that are not the only ones.

The company mentioned the flexibility with the creators and the price they can assign to their subscriptions, services and other things that involve numbers. Now it will be allowed to place round amounts. And that means that they can sell their creations “1.95”, “0.90” or “2.00” to give an example, it is worth saying, that before it was not allowed to do.

This confirms that now users can put the prices they want up to that figure, with even scams that have happened on previous occasions. The only disadvantage would be that in some cases refunds are not allowed, this use would be dangerous especially with underage users who take their parents’ credit card without permission.

Editor’s note: Now with these new rules, you have to pay much more attention to what you buy online, because some developers do not allow money to be returned. Some will want to take advantage of the new law yes or yes.