Apple last Friday (21) obtained a restraining order against a woman who allegedly stalked and threatened the company’s CEO, Tim Cook, for more than a year. According to the Mercury News website, the 45-year-old woman claims to be a wife and mother of two children with Cook.

The court document states that the woman sent 200 emails between October and November 2020, with an escalation in the tone of the messages to serious threats. According to the tech giant, the woman would have sent photos with a loaded revolver.

In 2021, the woman drove from Virginia to Palo Alto, Calif., to try to reach Cook. After the police were called, she said she would stay in town and could become violent. No weapons were found in her possession at that time.

Apple even says the woman started fraudulent companies in California, New York and Virginia listing Cook as a director. She also cited Cook’s home address and Apple’s offices as a reference.

The restraining order expires on March 29, but can be extended after a hearing.

