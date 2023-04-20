NEW DELHI (Reuters) – Apple Chief Executive Tim Cook on Wednesday committed to growth and investment across India at a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi.

Cook is visiting India this week and opened the iPhone maker’s first store in the country on Tuesday in Mumbai. Apple will also open a store in New Delhi on Thursday.

“We share his vision of the positive impact technology can have on India’s future – from education and developers to manufacturing and the environment, we are committed to growing and investing across the country,” Cook wrote on Twitter, sharing a photo shaking hands with Modi .

In response, the Indian prime minister tweeted that it was an “absolute pleasure” to meet Cook.

“I am happy to exchange views on various topics and highlight the technology-driven transformations taking place in India,” said Modi.

Cook’s visit to India underscores Apple’s growing ambitions in the country, where, despite having just 3% market share, the company has been expanding iPhone production through third-party manufacturers and also increasing its exports.

(By Shivam Patel)