Apple commemorates Black History Month by featuring content and products that celebrate Black culture and the Black community. The Apple company has presented a special edition of the Sport Loop Black Unity strap for Apple Watch, available for 49 euros, together with a new face and a new wallpaper for the iPhone to match. Black History Month celebrations in February will bring new content to Apple devices, including a series of Smithsonian-created guides for Apple Maps, collections of TV shows and movies curated by Columbia University journalism school dean Jelani Cobb and by The New Yorker magazine, and more on Apple Music, Apple Podcasts and Apple Fitness+. Additionally, as part of the Racial Equity and Justice Initiative (REJI), Apple will extend its support to five organizations that are committed to empowering Black and Brown communities by unlocking their creative potential through technology.

On the Sport Loop Black Unity band, the multi-layered abstract weave gives a three-dimensional effect to the word “Unity”, woven with red, green and black threads in homage to the Pan-African flag. The “Mosaic of Unity” dial is composed of various green, black, red and yellow geometric shapes, and as the minutes roll by, each number merges with pieces of other numbers to transform into a new shape. iPhone owners can also show their support with the new Unity lock screen wallpaper. Apple supports Art Gallery of New South Wales (Sydney), Ghetto Film School (New York, Los Angeles, London), Music Forward (Los Angeles), Shout Mouse Press (Washington, DC), and the National Museum of African American Music (Nashville , Tennessee).