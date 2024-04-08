Apple has decided to comply with EU regulations by allowing music streaming app developers to insert external links for purchases.

While the European Union proceeds with the implementation of measures to regulate the practices of big tech companiesApple announced another concession in derogation of its strict policies. In response to requests from the Old Continent, the company has decided to allow music streaming apps to inform users about offers outside of its App Store. Prior to this announcement, Apple prohibited developers from notifying users of alternative subscriptions available outside of its ecosystem, preventing them from including links to external websites where users could make purchases, establishing a sort of monopoly on in-app payments. However, thanks to the new rules established by the EU's Digital Markets Act (DMA), the company has decided to submit to the requests.

Music, and the rest disappears? The decision represents a direct response to recent pressure from the European Commission and marks an important change of direction for Apple Cupertino's recent policy update comes after a fine of almost 2 billion euros imposed by the EU, for abuse of dominant position, especially regarding “forced targeting”, which prohibited developers from informing users about alternative and more convenient music subscription options. See also Dragon Ball, xandrastax's C18 cosplay is glacial beauty Users will now have the option to choose whether to make payments through the company's channels or use other methods offered by the developers; However, Apple has introduced a somewhat controversial clause, according to which it will apply a commission up to 27% on app sales made through developer web pages. This would happen if a user clicks on an external link from the app and completes a purchase within seven days. Apple's change of tack comes as the EU is investigating Apple, Meta and Google for their compliance with the DMA.

The new regulation will allow developers to distribute their apps directly from their websites, offering an alternative to downloading through the App Store.