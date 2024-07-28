Apple plans to expand the options of customization Of CarPlay with the release of iOS 18in response to user requests.

iOS 18 Update, All the Features of the New Apple CarPlay

Apple is preparing to Expand your CarPlay customization choices with the iOS 18 Release after more than two years since its first announcement. In fact, Aston Martin and Porsche are expected to introduce version 2.0 by the end of the year. The first images of this new iOS version on Apple CarPlay have gone viral, where there seems to be a focus on the ability to adapt the graphic interface to all types of cars. The Cupertino update will introduce four new wallpapers for the Car Play interface, which will offer further customization options for users.

iOS 18 Features for Apple Car Play Update

The 4 new wallpapers are already available for download, but in any case you can only use them on CarPlay if you have installed the latest beta version of iOS 18.

Customizing the digital dashboard and infotainment screens will be a key part of the next-generation CarPlay system, and Cupertino engineers say it’s aimed at automakers, system developers, and even individual users to choose the look of their digital dashboard because, as mentioned earlier, there’s no one-size-fits-all model. Automakers have said: the new CarPlay will allow them to “express the character and brand of the vehicle“, as can be read in the note published by Applewith a number of advanced options applicable to each component.

The new system – in addition to the instrument indicators – will also allow choose the fonts, size and colors of the analog speedometer notches, the backgrounds, the widgets and the dynamic contents (i.e. the animations displayed on the screens). Furthermore, it will allow you to adapt the chosen design to all types of cars (where you can choose the colors to associate with both warnings and graphics for all aspects of the vehicle, such as the battery charge status, range, ventilation system interface and vehicle configuration overview).

The Most Interesting New Features in iOS 18 for Apple CarPlay

In addition to what has been stated so far, the more attractive features introduced by iOS 18 for CarPlayit’s following:

Improved voice control : iOS 18 makes CarPlay voice control more precise and comprehensive, allowing you to navigate between apps and control various functions using simple voice commands.

: iOS 18 makes CarPlay voice control more precise and comprehensive, allowing you to navigate between apps and control various functions using simple voice commands. Color filter : This feature is particularly useful for colorblind people . You will be able to adjust the interface colors for better viewing.

: This feature is particularly useful for . You will be able to adjust the interface colors for better viewing. Deeper integration with Apple Maps : Improvements have also been made to Apple Maps, making navigation more accurate and intuitive.

: Improvements have also been made to Apple Maps, making navigation more accurate and intuitive. Sound recognition: CarPlay will be able to recognize certain ambient sounds, such as emergency sirens, general sound warnings and provide relevant information.

iOS 18 for Apple Car Play, increased security

In short, you will have a more personalized experience that is in line with your personal style; a better driving safety thanks to voice control that will allow you to keep your hands on the wheel and your eyes on the road, reducing distractions, and a simpler interface thanks to color filters, which make CarPlay easier to use for all users, regardless of their visual needs, and more precise navigation, in order to help drivers reach destinations quickly and safely.

The future of vehicles will be totally electrified, even the passenger compartment

Basically, drivers will have a digital platform where they can express and showcase their creativity by combining geometric elements, backgrounds and colors, including designs of calendars, phone books and maps.

After setting it to your liking, the‘iOS 18 by Apple CarPlayyou will also have the ability to add dynamic content to your display, and set it as permanent elements. This will allow you to be the designer of your own cockpit.

Such innovations will lead to cars that will run 100% electronicallyand will therefore act as large smartphones.

