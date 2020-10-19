A.As the new 3 Series BMW found its way to the editorial office, we carefully asked the manufacturer’s test car department whether it might be possible to try out the Apple Carkey, i.e. to use the iPhone or Apple Watch as a digital car key. With our own equipment.

Based on past experiences, we had expected a decisive no, because the smartphone as a car key has been around for a long time. But the previous solutions were unsuccessful, and above all, the marriage of a phone and a car was a procedure that could best be compared to a visit to a vehicle registration office. Even the Android smartphones with electronic keys that came with some test cars did not work properly. And now: couple a test car with an iPhone for a limited time? How much effort would that be?