It will soon be two years since Apple introduced Apple Card, the most decisive leap of those from Cupertino to the fintech ecosystem, and also provides an interesting catwalk between the predominant payment model today, the debit / credit card, and the possibilities offered by payment systems such as Apple Pay and Google Pay. That it is a very smart move, it is confirmed to us by knowing that Google is following in its footsteps.

Technology companies want a piece of that huge pie that is the daily finances of their users and for this they offer some of the most attractive offers to gain market share, such as the return of up to 3% of payments made with your Apple Card, or the possibility of financing free of charge Apple products purchased with it. And that is not to mention the physical support, the attractive, although somewhat fragile, titanium card with which to carry out operations at ATMs and POS terminals.

Something that is striking, however, is the slow speed of its international expansion. It is actually so, so low, that almost two years after its introduction and a year and a half after its arrival in the US market, the exact number of countries it has reached is one, the United States. Thus, taking into account that we are talking about an American company, we can say that the international expansion of Apple Card is, to this day, non-existent.

In this time there have been several rumors about it. For example, on the occasion of a visit by Tim Cook to Germany in the middle of last year, September 2020 was speculated as the time when Apple Card could reach some countries of old Europe, including Spain. Nothing, September passed, and by the way the rest of the months of 2020, but Apple Card continued to show no signs of leaving the United States at some point.

Now it seems that 2021 could be different, well Canadian authorities have granted the company registration Apple Card and Apple Cash brands (the service for payments and money transfers between its users) in the country of maple syrup, beavers and the best of the two views of Niagara Falls (seriously, the view from the American side is a bit disappointing) .

When viewing the registration information, however, it is very striking to see that the registration request has not occurred recently. Actually the request occurred in July 2019 (even before the service was already operational in the United States), but it was not until the end of January that approval took place and that, therefore, the company will be able to use its Apple Card and Apple Cash brands without exposing itself to the risk that they are also used by third parties.

Does this mean that Apple Card will soon debut in Canada? Not necessarily, of course. In reality, Apple will most likely file similar registration requests across the globe. However, something that many American technology companies are quite used to is starting the international expansion of their products and services in the neighboring country. And it is not only due to geographical proximity, but also due to the similarities and the multiple bilateral agreements between the two countries.

Nobody is aware that to get Apple Card to Europe, those of Cupertino will have to face a rather complex regulatory framework, but on the other hand you have to remember that its partners in this fintech service are Mastercard and Goldman Sachs, two heavyweights of the financial sector, and who can guide Apple step by step in adapting Apple Card to the various geographies it intends to reach in the short and medium term.

Be that as it may, and the trademark registration in Canada confirmed, Apple Card’s international expansion will most likely start in Canada. What is striking is that, in reality, it would have made sense (except for the delay in registration) for the service to have been launched simultaneously in the United States and Canada, and that its international expansion will begin in Europe or in certain Asian markets (I exclude China because its regulations on this must be draconian). But hey, in any case we can expect Apple Card to debut in Canada in 2021. And in Europe? I would like to think that 2021 will also be the year.