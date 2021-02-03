For some time rumors began to float about the Apple car, a dream that was part of Steve Jobs’ project. The latest developments in this area indicate that Apple is going to invest $ 3.6 billion in a collaboration with Kia Motors to achieve a vehicle that meets your specifications.

The intention of both companies is to complete about 100,000 vehicles per year at the Kia factory in Georgia, and start production in 2024. All this was anticipated by the newspaper DongA Ilbo from South Korea and reproduced by Bloomberg.

Although there is still no announcement between the parties nor is there an official confirmation, it seems that investors are quite confident about Kia’s ability to give the Apple project that particular touch it needs.

Another clue is that Hyundai, the conglomerate to which Kia Motors belongs, released a press release at the beginning of the year talking about its relationship with Apple. Something that does not go unnoticed.

For some time there has been speculation about Apple’s entry into the automotive world. Photo; AP

Everything indicates that Apple will use hyundai electric platform for your vehicle, in addition to the recent hiring of new specialists from the automotive sector.

Setting up your own vehicle factory, as Tesla did, and getting it up and running requires an investment of millions of dollars. Plus, it takes years of planning. That is probably the reason why Apple is looking for partners in the sector.

Apple has had a folder for some time the so-called Project Titan, the autonomous driving system. The intention is to dispute a space with Tesla, Lucid Motors or the Chinese Nio, as well as with historical manufacturers such as Daimler and Volkswagen.

Although the first reports pointed to a vehicle, later it became known that the company was focused on developing an autonomous driving system.

The latter integrated LiDAR sensors with proprietary software. During 2020, the Cupertino people have been testing their system on the streets of California aboard Lexus vehicles.

Other competitors

In 2020, Amazon bought the Zoox firm for $ 1.2 billion. It is an autonomous vehicle firm aimed at creating small delivery cars.

The objective of this operation is to develop a fleet of autonomous taxis to compete with Waymo (Google), as well as to explore their use for the delivery of packages at home.

The robotaxis from Zoox, a subsidiary of Amazon.

Months ago, he revealed what will be the robotaxi Zoox, a small autonomous car that has neither a steering wheel nor a front or rear. The cabin is like a small wagon in which passengers sit on two opposite benches.

There are no controls, pedals, and no steering wheel. This same opposite and symmetrical configuration is followed on the outside. The funny thing is that it can start in both directions.

Its size is about three and a half meters long by almost two meters high. The interior has four seats and makes the most of the space by putting for example sliding doors or a glass roof.

SL