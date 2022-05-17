Canoo is an American startup engaged in the field of electric vehicles that for some weeks now seems to be on the verge of bankruptcy. It was the same company that warned investors that the funds are running out, yet it is not certain that we will see its disappearance. It could indeed intervene Apple, which seems to be in the process of acquiring the start-up in difficulty in order to exploit not so much the technologies developed, but the engineers employed. All this clearly to accelerate the development of the Apple Car, the first 100% electric self-driving car designed by Apple.

As Carscoops recalled, Canoo employs employees with experience in interiors, exteriors, software, transmissions, battery technology and other vehicle components, all of which could be extremely useful for Apple aiming to bring its first model to market. by the end of the decade. In fact, the Canoo team could be particularly attractive to Apple, considering that some folks at Apple Car reported to Bloomberg that some of their projects appear to be similar to the Lifestyle Vehicle that Canoo intended to launch in late 2022. It’s not the first. time that Apple and Canoo are the protagonists of talks and discussions, which ended with a stalemate on previous occasions. This time, however, the outcome of the negotiations could also be different due to the presence of Ulrich Kranzone of the top executives in charge of Apple’s automotive project who previously served as CEO of Canoo.