New postponement for Titan, the project that should lead to the birth of the so-called Apple Car. The conditional is a must because the T172, the name by which this project is known internally, was launched 10 years ago but to date nothing concrete has yet come out of the Cupertino rooms despite the huge investment made by the brand of the bitten Apple. There is talk of around 3 billion dollars spent on the research and development of an electric car which should be equipped with advanced autonomous driving and which should have debuted in 2026 but which instead will not see the light before 2028.

The reasons for the delay

According to what was reported by the American magazine Robb Report, at the moment they are not known with the only information that has been disseminated regarding the continuous review of Titan also in light of numerous internal reorganisations, both in terms of strategies and in terms of the personnel responsible for the development of the elusive Apple Car, for which several engineers literally snatched from the most important car manufacturers would have been hired.

The early days of Apple Car

It all started in a studio in Berlin, where a team of automotive experts began working on the Apple Car project after negotiations with Mercedes and BMW failed. Even the attempted collaboration with Magna Steyr had not been successful and so the Cupertino company had secretly called upon the father of the iPhone and iPad, Bob Mansfield (a rumor however never confirmed) to try to make Titan even more ambitious: goodbye to the attempt to compete with Tesla and turn towards a car focused on the technological experience and autonomous driving. A sort of smartphone on wheels. A decision also taken following the first approaches with the automotive industry and its suppliers, very different from those of the tech sector.

The Titan project changes shape

The new direction taken by the Titan project today would see Apple focus on a simpler car, to be updated via the Cloud and with more simplified autonomous driving, aimed at young people and a clientele attentive to continuously developing technologies. According to the American media, the Cupertino company is still in negotiations with various brands, including Porsche, General Motors, Nissan and also Hyundai, as well as the automotive tech companies LG and Foxconn.