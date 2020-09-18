Gone are the days when Apple probably only designed features for the US and UK and some of the features that it did for the rest of the countries, but for the last three years Apple has been designing iOS features specifically for India. This time the company has given special features like SMS spam filtering, new fonts, new iMessage in iOS 14. Let’s know about all the features of iOS 14.

Sms filter

Apple has added a special SMS filter feature in iOS 14 for Indian users. After the update, the iPhone will keep the non-essential messages sorted separately. All these messages will be placed in promotional, transactional and junk folders according to the category. Apart from this, the feature of spam filter has also been given. Apple says that the message app in iOS 14 will be able to automatically filter and label SMS.

Message effect

India is a country of festivals and on the occasion of these festivals, people send greeting messages to their relatives as well as friends. Apple has supported the full screen effect keeping in mind Indian users in iOS 14. For example, if you send a message from Happy Holi, Happy Diwali or Happy Birthday, then that message will be displayed on the entire screen of your iPhone.

New font

Apple has added new fonts in iOS 14 for Indian users. In this, 20 new fonts for the document and 18 fonts already exist have also been modified.

Will be able to email in Hindi

If you know someone who has an email ID in Devanagari, you can now send them an email through the Mail app. The app now supports Devanagari email IDs in addition to addresses in Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Russian and Thai. Indian users will also be able to send and receive e-mail from Hindi e-mail ID.

Smart download

Along with this, now users will be able to watch and download Apple TV Plus shows on the mobile network as well. For the first time, Apple is providing the facility of downloading the shows of Apple TV Plus on the mobile network for Indian users.

translation

Apple’s Siri is available in more than 65 languages. Siri can translate in all these languages, while Indian users will be able to translate any speech from English to Hindi with the help of Siri after the update of iOS 14.

Wi-fi will not be needed for updates

Another important feature update for Indian users in iOS 14 is Smart Download. Users will be able to download Siri voice and software updates only on cellular networks, for this, there will be no need for Wi-Fi.

Siri will be in new voice

After the iOS 14 update, you will be able to use the Indian version of Siri. That means Apple Siri will now talk to you in Indian languages. The new Siri voice will be more natural than before. For this, Apple has used natural text to speech technology in Siri.

