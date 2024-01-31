February 2 marks the US debut of Apple's Vision Pro, which has exceeded expectations with a notable number of pre-orders this month, estimated at around 200,000 units.

However, market interest in this new Apple device and its positioning compared to the competition still remain uncertain. To promote this new proposal, if we want to call it that, Apple has released a new one commercials on YouTubefocusing on the navigation features and usefulness of the Vision Pro on the visionOS platform. The “Hello Apple Vision Pro” video, following the first clip from a few weeks ago, announces the availability of the device, highlighting the seamless integration of digital content into physical space and the possibility of carrying out activities in innovative ways.

Hi Vision Pro Apple's new headset promotional video focuses on using visionOS for gaming purposes entertainment and productivity. Lasting one minute, it opens with a man opening the dance and “putting on his helmet”, showing the interface in action.

The video illustrates the process of putting on the Vision Pro and navigating, allowing users to use apps, watch movies and make FaceTime calls, all while maintaining the ability to interact with the real world. The video highlights how digital content integrates seamlessly into the user's physical space, allowing them to perform tasks in ways never before possible.

Apple has implemented advanced algorithms and sensors to track the eyes and introduced intuitive gestures to interact with elements, making it easier to navigate without the use of an additional controller.

In addition to eye tracking, the video shows the possibility of interacting with virtual elements through manual gesturessuch as pinching with two fingers to open Keynote and perform other tasks. Also shown was a virtual keyboard that can be used by placing it on a hard surface.

To make the world a better place This new announcement from Apple, shared on the YouTube channel, anticipates the launch of the Vision Pro in Apple Stores in the United States scheduled for Friday 2 February In the commercial, the scene transforms, showing several people immersed in the experience offered by the Vision Pro, using their eyes to navigate through the operating interface. In a short sequence, we shift in perspective to a man relaxing on a sofa zooming in on a virtual screen to enjoy a movie.

Next, a woman engages in a lively FaceTime conversation while packing for an upcoming trip.

Vision Pro proves to be even more versatile, hypothesizing further uses with a man observing images on a large virtual screen. In the company of family and children, on a plane adjusting the size of the virtual screen while watching a film.

The sequence ends with even more people wearing headsets and the words “Hello Vision Pro”. During this journey, accompanied by the notes of “Dreamer” by Roger Hodgson, other gestures that can be performed using the fingers in the visionOS app are briefly introduced. But Vision Pro isn't just limited to virtual reality; goes further, maintaining the visual connection with the surrounding people thanks to the function EyeSight.

This innovative feature allows those around you to see the user's expressions and the content they are consuming. In the United States, the ad has already been broadcast during NFL playoff games.

There are just a few days left before we find out how Apple Vision Pro will be received by real users.



#Apple #broadcasts #Vision #Pro #commercial #awaiting #official #launch