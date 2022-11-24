Manchester United, the assault of Apple

The Manchester United he lost Cristiano Ronaldo (consensual separation) but would find… Apple. The English club owned by the family Glazer (for 17 years), according to the overseas media (from The Times to the more local Manchester Evening News) he ended up in the crosshairs of American big tech companies.

Manchester United-Apple, 6 billion deal

Apple would be first in line for i Red Devilspreparing a super city derby with the Sheikh Mansur who manages Manchester City. The Daily Star reports that negotiations have already been opened with the Raine group, which United has chosen for exclusive financial consultancy aimed at the sale of the company: a record deal, from $5.8 billion. There is so much money thatto Tim Cook, CEO of Apple, seems intent on putting it on the table. But be careful: according to The Times, Meta and Amazon are also in the race for Manchester United, even if these rumors have not yet been confirmed.

Manchester United-Apple and… the 250 million Red Devils fans in China

On the other hand the Manchester Uniteddespite having won little in recent years, are one of the most attractive clubs in the world when it counts, according to a study conducted by Kantar 1.1 billion fans worldwide with strong growth in a very important strategic market such as that of China: from 108 million to 253 million, again over ten years (not forgetting a very warm supporter base in the Middle East, Africa and the US).

Subscribe to the newsletter

