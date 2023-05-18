In the world there are millions of people with different types of disabilitiesthat is why, in order to bring technology closer to this population, Apple will integrate some special functions in the iPhone with iOS 17 update.

Things of our day to day that may seem so simple to us, such as voice notes to send through an instant messaging application or make a cell phone call, are practically impossible for people with speech disabilities.

That is why, thinking about the different types of disabilities that exist in the world, Apple will add new functions to its smart cell phones with the aim of make your devices more inclusive.

This is how the apple company plans to renew and revolutionize the accessibility of the iPhone by adding new features designed for people with visual, hearing, speech and cognitive disabilities.

One of the new features that will come with iOS 17 will be the “Personal Voice”a tool that will make it possible to train the device to create a synthesized voice that sounds like the user’s.

In this way, people will be able to generate their personal voice by reading a series of text prompts aloud for only 15 minutes. Meanwhile, integrated with “Live Speech”it will make it possible to write what you want to say and then the voice will read it.

In addition, Apple will implement simplified versions of its main applicationsthis under the presentation of care access, a tool that is designed for people who suffer from cognitive limitations.

For its part, another of the functions that will appear on iPhones with iOS 17 will be the magnifying glass detection mode, which is designed to assist users who are blind or have low vision, allowing them to interact with physical objects. With this functionality, the person will be able to point their device’s camera at a label, and the iPhone will read each number or setting aloud when the user moves their finger over it.

In addition to this, the size of the text in applications such as Finder, Mail, Messages, Calendar and Notes will be facilitated.

“Accessibility is a fundamental part of everything we do at Apple.” “These innovative features have been developed in collaboration with communities of people with disabilities, with the aim of supporting a wide diversity of users and helping people,” he remarked. Sarah HerlingerApple’s director of global accessibility policy and initiatives.