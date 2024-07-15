Apple announced that it has approved UTM SE for the App Store, which is an application that emulates a computer capable of running classic software, and that of course applies to video games.

However, weeks ago the company had rejected it and prohibited its legalization for third-party app stores in the European Union. But apparently everything went well and it is now available free of charge for iOS, iPadOS and visionOS.

Apple rejected this PC emulator in June 2024, and the developer responsible said he would not attempt to register it again due to its poor experience.

However, things changed thanks to the AltStore team for helping him out. He also thanked another developer, pointing out that his implementation of QEMU TCTI was crucial for this JIT-free build. But there are certain things that experts point out.

Fountain: Manzana.

Like other emulators available on the Apple App Store, there’s not much you can do with UTM SE on its own. It doesn’t come with any operating system included.

Although its developer’s website links to guides for MS Windows XP through MS Windows 11 emulation. It also leads to downloads of pre-built Linux virtual machines. Other systems listed are Mac OS 9.2.1 and DOS, suggesting support for them.

We are happy to announce that UTM SE is available (for free) on iOS and visionOS App Store (and coming soon to AltStore PAL)! Shoutouts to AltStore team for their help and to Apple for reconsidering their policy.https://t.co/HAV5JnT5GO — UTM (@UTMapp) July 13, 2024

The Apple App Store page for UTM SE mentions that it supports both VGA mode for graphics and terminal mode for text-only operating systems.

It is also possible to emulate x86, PPC and RISC-V architectures, as well as run pre-built machines or create a configuration from scratch. UTM SE is built on top of QEMU, an emulator that is widely used today.

