At this time, cell phones are a medium that everyone needs for things that already feel basic in life, that is, having quick contact with friends, work, news and entertainment media, all in a single package that is summarized on the phone. Within the market there are two main contenders, Apple and Samsungof which just recently decided which one has distributed the most devices throughout the world, no matter the region.

As mentioned by International Data Corp (IDC)the company created by Steve Jobs has defeated the Koreans by at least 20% in this market, with a distribution of 234.6 million units worldwide, for its part, the second distributed only 222.6 million cell phones. Confirming that this message of giving prestige to those who buy Apple is still present, not only are we talking about phones, but also tablets, headphones, computers and even accessories.

Even with that Samsung was in the lead for several years, confirming that 13 years in a row are those that have sold more than everyone, we speak at a general level against other companies such as Xiaomi, Huawei, OPPO, Tanssion and some more who make an effort to accumulate clients. It will also be mentioned that it has always been easier to distribute cell phones from Korea due to the reduced price, but surprisingly the premium line of the Galaxy S It is the one that remains at the top.

For its part, Manzana It has already managed to position itself as one of the most valuable brands in the world, since they continue to release more cell phones over the years, adding to that that there are options for all people and we are no longer limited to a single, quite expensive model. Likewise, the new augmented reality viewers have caught the attention of investors, which at the same time is like controlling a computer just by using your eyes, which will hit the market in a few days.

Via: Bloomberg

Editor's note: It is possible that Apple has risen in popularity due to influences, since you can always see content creators or famous people with one of those in their hands, it is unmistakable when seeing those diagonal style camera lenses. So followers want to emulate these outstanding people.