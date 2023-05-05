By Stephen Nellis

(Reuters) – Apple Inc on Thursday reported quarterly revenue and earnings that beat Wall Street expectations, as iPhone sales rose and wearables sales slowed less than expected despite a continued slump in the consumer electronics market. and the uncertain economic outlook.

Apple said sales for the fiscal second quarter ended April 1 fell 2.5% to $94.84 billion, better than analysts’ expectations, which had expected a 4.4% drop to $93 billion. dollars, according to data from Refinitiv. Earnings were flat at $1.52 a share, compared with estimates for a 5.7% decline at $1.43 a share, according to Refinitiv.

The 1.5% rise in Apple’s iPhone revenue contrasts with the broader consumer electronics industry, which is grappling with a slump in sales of smartphones, tablets and PCs as consumers and businesses that purchased electronics during the pandemic reduce spending amid rising interest rates and economic uncertainty.

Apple Chief Executive Tim Cook said in an interview with Reuters on Thursday that the company set record iPhone sales in the fiscal second quarter, thanks in part to new users in markets such as India, where Cook recently traveled to the opening of the company’s first physical stores in the country.

“We are excited about our performance in emerging markets,” said Cook. “We set records for the installed base of the iPhone in all geographic segments and had very strong sales in emerging markets, especially Brazil, India and Mexico.”

iPhone sales rose 1.5% to $51.33 billion, compared with analysts’ expectations for a 3.3% drop to $48.9 billion, according to Refinitiv.

Sales for Apple’s wearables unit, which includes devices such as the AirPods and the Apple Watch, fell less than 1% to $8.76 billion, compared with estimates for a 4.4% drop to $8.4 billion. billions of dollars.

(Reporting by Stephen Nellis in San Francisco and Yuvraj Malik in Bengaluru)