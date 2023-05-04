Apple Arcade continues its path and, in the next period, has programmed the launch of 20 new games within its catalog, including a title on the Ninja Turtles titled TMNT Splintered Fate.

As reported by The Verge, the game in question is a top-down cooperative roguelike, which sees Leonardo, Michelangelo, Donatello and Raphael fight in various settings in search of Master Splinter, lost somewhere. It is possible to play in single and cooperative multiplayer, through New York within various levels and getting to know various other well-known characters from the series.

So let’s see the list with all 20 announced games coming to Apple Arcade:

TMNT Splintered Fate (Paramount Global)

What the Car? (Triband)

Disney Spellstruck (Artist Arcade)

Cityscapes: Sim Builder (Magic Fuel Games)

Chess Universe+ (Tilting Point)

Disney Coloring World+ (Story Toys)

Disney Getaway Blast+ (Gameloft)

Farming Simulator 20+ (GIANTS Software)

Getting Over It+ (Bennett Foddy)

Hill Climb Racing+ (Fingersoft)

Iron Marines+ (Ironhide Game Studio)

Kingdom Two Crowns+ (Raw Fury)

Playdead’s LIMBO+ (Playdead)

My Town Home – Family Games+ (My Town Games LTD)

Octodad: Dadliest Catch+ (Young Horses)

PPKP+ (SHIMADA TOSHIHIRO)

Snake.io+ (Kooapps)

Temple Run+ (Imangi Studios)

Time Locker+ (Sotaro Otsuka)

Very Little Nightmares+ (Bandai Namco Entertainment)

We remind you that Apple Arcade is Apple’s gaming subscription that allows free access, through subscription, to a large catalog of games for iOS and Mac, at the price of $4.99 a month.