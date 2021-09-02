Apple announced that three new games will be made available this Friday on Apple Arcade, the videogame subscription service for iOS. Let’s talk about Zen Pinball Party, MasterChef: Let’s Cook! and Layton’s Mystery Journey. In addition to these, there will also be space for the hugely popular Crossy Road by Hipster Whale, arriving at a date yet to be defined.

Let’s see details on the three games coming to Apple Arcade this Friday, starting with Zen Pinball Party by Zen Studios. The game offers the “ultimate pinball experience, with carefully crafted tables inspired by some of the biggest brands from DreamWorks Animation and Hasbro, or popular classic pinball themes.” Players can challenge friends and family for the highest score on IP-based tables from Trolls, Kung-Fu Panda, How to Train Your Dragon, MY LITTLE PONY, Theater of Magic, Attack from Mars, and more.

Zen Pinball Party

The second Apple Arcade game coming next Friday is MasterChef: Let’s Cook! by Tilting Point. The game asks players to slice ingredients, prepare meals, plate and serve delicious dishes in a cooking competition inspired by the famous TV show. Players will showcase their cooking skills to become the number one chef, while being challenged by other players from around the world. You can choose your own ingredients and you can use them to cook dishes to be served through minigames. The MasterChef jury will evaluate the dish based on performance and speed. Players can complete and unlock new recipes, challenges and mini-games during their culinary journey. The game will also be updated constantly with weekly shows, in-game events based on specific themes such as Gourmet Burger Show and Spooky Show, among many others. In addition, every week there will be new events and new creative recipes linked to different seasons will be proposed.

Finally, Apple Arcade welcomes Level-5’s Layton’s Mystery Journey which takes place in the heart of London and will see players join Katrielle Layton in the search for her missing father, Professor Hershel Layton. Players will visit London’s famous landmarks, from the House of Parliament to Tower Bridge, following Kat on her trusty bicycle, solving case after case, until unintentionally discovering the Conspiracy of the Millionaires. You can read our review here.

Layton’s Mystery Journey: Katrielle and the Millionaires Plot

Tell us, you are interested in these new games Apple Arcade?