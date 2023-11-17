Apple revealed the latest novelty For Apple Arcade, the subscription service for playing various mobile titles via Apple devices, such as iPhone and iPad. Are available new gameswhile others are on the way along with various updates.
First of all, starting today – November 17, 2023 – it is available Downwell+: This is a vertical scrolling platformer with roguelike and shooter mechanics.
Also, the game Hello Kitty Island Adventure is updated with “Gift Exchange and Friendship Party!”, a new inhabitant – namely My Sweet Piano – and new activities. You can deliver and receive gifts from Hello Kitty and help My Melody make the party perfect. Additionally, “the saga of the island mystery continues as Sanrio friends discover the legendary Heart of Friendship Island and the source of the magic that must be restored.”
Additionally, there are some available updates for the following gamesagain from today, on Apple Arcade:
- Taiko no Tatsujin Pop Tap Beat – 6 new songs, which also include classic songs from the Taiko no Tatsujin series such as “LINDA LINDA” and “Odoru Ponpokorin”.
- Simon’s Cat – Story Time – you will find 25 additional levels with another 50 planned for next week.
- Cooking Mama: Cuisine! – now there is a new flour-based recipe book (four new recipes).
- Zookeeper World – 12 new puzzle sets per week, plus new animals and structures in the shop.
- WHAT THE GOLF? – the new episode Slime Time!.
- Disney Coloring World+ – new Wish-themed content, the new Disney film.
- TMNT Splintered Fate – New enemies, two new powers (Shock and Shuriken Expert), new dream upgrades (Vulture and Dojo), and a new portal (protection).
What’s new coming to Apple Arcade
There are also some new features arriving in the next few weeks. From the November 23 An update will be available for NBA 2K24 Arcade Edition, which includes eight more Greatest Players, including Allen Iverson, Lebron James, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jerry West, Dominique Wilkins, DeMar DeRozan, Luka Dončić and Dikembe Mutombo.
From the December 5thInstead, it will be possible to play with other Apple Arcade exclusives:
- Sonic Dream Team
- Disney Dreamlight Valley Arcade Edition
- Puzzle & Dragons Story
