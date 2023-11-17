Apple revealed the latest novelty For Apple Arcade, the subscription service for playing various mobile titles via Apple devices, such as iPhone and iPad. Are available new gameswhile others are on the way along with various updates.

First of all, starting today – November 17, 2023 – it is available Downwell+: This is a vertical scrolling platformer with roguelike and shooter mechanics.

Also, the game Hello Kitty Island Adventure is updated with “Gift Exchange and Friendship Party!”, a new inhabitant – namely My Sweet Piano – and new activities. You can deliver and receive gifts from Hello Kitty and help My Melody make the party perfect. Additionally, “the saga of the island mystery continues as Sanrio friends discover the legendary Heart of Friendship Island and the source of the magic that must be restored.”

Additionally, there are some available updates for the following gamesagain from today, on Apple Arcade: