have been announced july 2023 games for the platform Apple Arcadewhich also include Stardew Valley and Slay the Spire in the usual premium version, free of microtransactions and specially optimized for Apple service subscribers.

Slay the Spire+ will make its debut on Apple Arcade on July 7, bringing with it the solidity of a formula that mix card battler and roguelike to offer a truly exciting experience appreciated by many players around the world, as evidenced by the million copies sold at launch.

Also on July 7 will be the turn of LEGO Duplo World+this is also the premium version of a mobile game already available on the App Store in freemium format, while on July 14th it will arrive Ridiculous Fishing EXan expansion for the famous title that will introduce 3D graphics, an open structure and even competitive modes.

Stardew Valley+ will debut on July 21, making an unrestricted edition of the famous simulator available to Apple Arcade subscribers, while the month will close on July 28 with Hello Kitty Island Adventureanother adventure designed for a very young audience.