After a long period of flat calm, Apple has announced the launch of 20 new titles on Apple Arcade, the unlimited download subscription service that offers access to over 200 games. New features include What the Car?, TMNT Splintered Fate, Disney SpellStruck, Cityscapes: Sim Builder. The new offer also adds many well-known games directly from the App Store to the service, such as Temple Run+, Limbo+, PPKP+ and many more. “Apple Arcade brings together hundreds of fun titles for our users to discover and enjoy on one platform dedicated to gaming,” said Alex Rofman, Apple’s senior director of Apple Arcade. “Today’s launch adds to our award-winning catalog with 20 brand new games for users to enjoy and share with friends and family.”

“Apple has been a great partner since the debut of Apple Arcade, with ‘SpongeBob: Patty Pursuit’ being one of the first titles available and it continues to perform well since its release in 2020,” said Doug Rosen, Paramount Global’s senior vice president of Games & Emerging Media. “We like the Arcade model because it gives us a great opportunity to create unique games that are specific to this audience. We are thrilled that subscribers can play ‘TMNT Splintered Fate’, a brand new title in the ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’ universe, available exclusively on Apple Arcade”.