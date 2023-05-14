We should by now be very close to the presentation of the Apple AR/VR headsetthe rumored Apple Reality Pro, which according to the Wall Street Journal will be announced and shown during WWDC 2023 And will vastly outperform the competition in terms of potential hardware and applications, according to the American publication.

Apple’s traditional presentation conference, or WWDC, would therefore be the stage chosen for the presentation of the device, which should therefore take place on June 5, 2023. Despite the presentation, the mass production however, the display should start around September 2023, starting more consistently during the autumn.

According to the latest news, Apple’s AR/VR headset will have a design similar to large goggles, in the style of goggles used for skiing, and use an external battery pack capable of guaranteeing an autonomy of approximately 2 hours.

From the point of view of computational power and graphic rendering, the rumors speak of features capable of far surpassing the competition in the AR and VR fields, with a particular focus on communication, entertainment and even gaming. It also seems that the viewer is able to take advantage of a specially designed version of the Final Cut Pro editing software, capable of editing videos designed for this type of use.

We have collected a large number of rumors about it within the special on everything we know about Apple’s virtual and augmented reality viewer, therefore waiting to find out more perhaps at the upcoming WWDC 2023.