According to a new report shared by Bloomberg, Apple would be facing various “technological challenges” in the realization of the augmented reality glasses. The company has therefore slowed down its efforts in this direction and is giving greater priority to the creation of headsets for mixed reality.

Bloomberg says Apple had previously moved the release period from 2023 to 2025 for augmented reality glasses, but now these have been pushed into the background and there is no longer a reference year.

As for the headset, Apple intends to offer one $3,000 viewer with dedicated VR hardware and M2 CPUs similar to those found in MacBook Pro and Mac Mini.

Instead, there should be a cheaper version with hardware equal to that of an iPhone arriving in 2024 or 2025, according to the report, with a price close to $1,500, which is not too far from that of Meta Quest Pro. Previously, Bloomberg has revealed the existence of registered trademarks Reality Pro and Reality One, which should therefore be the names of the two viewers.