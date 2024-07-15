Apple has approved UTM SE, an app designed to emulate Windows and run classic software and games, for publication on the App Store for iPhone and iPad. The decision comes just weeks after the company initially rejected the app and blocked it from third-party app stores in the European Union. The app is now available for free on iOS, iPadOS, and visionOS. After Apple rejected it in June, the development team said it was done trying, calling the app “a mediocre experience.” However, UTM thanked the AltStore team for their support today, and gave credit to another developer whose implementation of QEMU TCTI was key to this build.

UTM SE does not include virtual machines, but it does provide users with the ability to easily find them. A screenshot shows the options to create a new virtual machine or download a pre-configured one. Like other emulators on the App Store, UTM SE does not come with pre-installed operating systems. However, the app does provide links to the UTM website, which offers guides for emulating Windows XP through Windows 11, as well as downloads of pre-configured Linux virtual machines.