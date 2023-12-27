Apple on Tuesday, December 26, appealed the decision to ban sales of the Apple Watch based on a complaint from medical monitoring technology company Masimo. This comes after President Joe Biden's administration refused to veto a government tribunal, it said. Reuters.

In addition, Apple filed an emergency request to the US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit to overturn the sales ban. The company asked that the ban be suspended at least until U.S. Customs and Border Protection decides whether redesigned versions of its watches infringe Masimo's patents. And also suspend the ban while the court considers Apple's request. Customs is expected to make its decision on January 12, the company said.

Masimo accused Apple of poaching employees, stealing pulse oximetry technology and incorporating it into its Apple Watch.

An order from the US International Trade Commission (USITC) bans the import and sale of Apple Watches that use blood oxygen level detection technology. Apple has included pulse oximeter functionality in its smartwatches starting with the Series 6 in 2020.

An Apple spokesman said the company appealed the ban to the US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit in Washington.

“We strongly disagree with the decision of the US International Trade Commission and the resulting exclusion order and are taking every action to return Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 to US customers as soon as possible,” the statement said. Apple.

On December 26, some models of Apple Watch smartwatches disappeared from sale in Apple stores. Only the SE model can be purchased on the company's official website. Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 are not available for order.

On December 25, it was reported about the last opportunity for Apple to obtain the right to continue selling smart watches if Biden intervenes in the process and overturns the decision of the US International Trade Commission.