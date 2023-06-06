Mexico City.- Apple announced its new mixed reality device, the Vision Pro.

Tim Cook, CEO of Apple, announced the device during the Apple Worldwide Developers Conference 2023. The operating system of this device is the new xrOS and represents the greatest innovation from the Cupertino company since it revealed the Apple Watch.

In these new glasses it is possible to see the interface with the apps ‘floating’ around the person, with an experience very similar to what we see on iPhone and Mac. The platforms adapt to what we are observing and there is a special way to see movies in which a movie theater-like effect is generated for immersive experiences.

The screen is translucent, so it is possible to see what is happening around us, unless the user sets a full immersion mode.

We can use the usual widgets from the Apple ecosystem such as Safari, which has a special design for Vision Pro. It is possible to search through the glasses.

This product follows the movement of the eyes in real time, registers the movements of the hands, and it is also possible to request things through Siri.

As it had been announced for months, it is possible to write ‘in the air’ with the use of virtual keyboards, although it allows connecting external devices such as the trackpad.

Price and availability

Apple Vision Pro will go on the market in early 2023 at a price of $3,500, around 61,123 pesos, but it is not the official price.