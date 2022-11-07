Beijing, China.- Manzana Inc warned its customers of longer waits to receive their models of the new iPhone, after restrictions were imposed against the COVID-19 at a contractor’s factory in downtown China.

The company’s announcement on Sunday gave no further details, except that the factory operated by Foxconn in the central city of Zhengzhou “operates at a considerably reduced capacity.”

“Now let’s expect smaller deliveries of iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max than we had anticipated,” the firm said. “Customers will have longer waiting times to receive their new products.”

Foxconn Technology Group it said earlier that it had imposed anti-virus measures at the factory in Zhengzhou after detecting outbreaks of COVID-19. Apple and Foxconn Until now, they had not responded to questions about how the production of the iPhone.

Last week, access to the industrial area where the factory is located was cut off for a week after a spike in infections in Zhengzhou and the march of plant workers.

The quarantine was expected to further disrupt the pace of work at the plant, which in recent weeks had seen a spate of coronavirus infections and an exodus of workers, some of whom left on foot.

A “closed circuit” system will restrict the movement of employees between their accommodation and the factory area to reduce the risk of contagion, the company said in a publication on the factory account at WeChat.

The last quarter of the year is often a busy time for companies like Foxconnwhich increase their production with a view to sales at the end of the year parties.

“We are working closely with our supplier to return to normal production levels while ensuring the health and safety of all workers,” Apple said.