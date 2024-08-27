Apple has officially announced the date of its next major online event for the presentation of the next products, which will be September 9, 2024 at 10:00 AM ET. The event, titled “It’s Glowtime,” will be pre-recorded as usual at the Steve Jobs Theater at Apple Park and will be broadcast online. The main anticipation is certainly for the presentation of the new iPhone 16 line. Among the expected changes, a change in the design of the rear camera for the iPhone 16 and 16 Plus models, which should move to a vertical arrangement. The Pro models could instead keep the three-camera layout, but with the addition of a new bronze color and larger displays.

All four iPhone 16 models are expected to include the Action button, which has been exclusive to the Pro line. A new dedicated photo and video capture button is also rumored, but it’s unclear whether that will be available on all models or just the Pros. Artificial intelligence and Apple Intelligence features will certainly be a big focus at the event. Currently, only the iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max support Apple Intelligence, but the entire iPhone 16 lineup is expected to support it. In addition to the new iPhones, Apple is also expected to unveil the Apple Watch Series 10 and two new versions of AirPods.