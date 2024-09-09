The new generation of Apple iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus is now a reality and includes everything that had been leaked in previous weeks.

In terms of design, several things have been improved, such as the position of the dual camera on the back, which is once again vertical like the iPhone 12. But its frame is square like the 15, as well as the rear glass that allows MagSafe wireless charging, Dynamic Island for the front camera and Face ID sensors, and USB-C port.

We also see an action button, which debuted on last year’s Pro models, and a new physical camera control button below the power button.

iPhone 16 is the first phone specifically designed to take advantage of Apple’s Intelligence in beta version after an update coming in October.

The iPhone 16 line also introduces Camera Control, which brings new ways to capture memories. The camera system includes a 48MP Fusion camera with 2x Telephoto option, giving users two cameras in one, while a new Ultra Wide camera enables macro photography.

iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus with better cameras and processor

On the other hand, the new A18 chip offers a huge leap in performance and efficiency, allowing for demanding AAA games, as well as a huge boost in battery life. The new A18 chip with a 3nm process is 30 percent faster than the iPhone 15 CPU.

Initial versions of the iPhone come with a 6.1-inch display, while the larger iPhone 16 Plus comes with a 6.7-inch display – the same dimensions as the iPhone 15 generation. Although these panels reach 2,000 nits of maximum brightness and can go down to 1 nit.

iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus will be available in five colors: black, white, pink, teal, and ultramarine blue. Pre-orders begin Friday, September 13, and will be available beginning Friday, September 20. Starting at 19,999 pesos with 128 GB of storage and the iPhone 16 Plus starts in 22,999 pesos With the same storage configuration, the most expensive is 27,499 pesos.

